Kanpur SHOCKER: Man Arrested For Killing Wife Four Months After Marriage

In Kanpur, a husband strangled his wife to death four months after their love marriage. The accused lost his temper after seeing his wife in a compromising situation. After the incident, he surrendered at the police station.

This Kanpur incident is a grim tale of trust, suspicion, and broken relationships. Just four months into a love marriage, a husband killed his wife in a fit of rage. He later surrendered to the police. The shocking case is from the Ruma area, where 25-year-old Shweta Singh was strangled in a rented room. Police and a forensic team arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

According to the police, Sachin Singh, a resident of Mahanpur village in Fatehpur district, arrived at the Maharajpur police station late at night. He was extremely panicked and crying, saying he had killed his wife. This caused a stir at the station. The police immediately took him into custody and recovered the body from the location he provided. The investigation revealed that Sachin and Shweta had a court marriage about four months ago against their families' wishes.

According to Sachin, he went to Chaubagra, Fatehpur for work on Jan 13 and returned home suddenly around 1 AM on Jan 17. He found Shweta with two men in a compromising position. The men were reportedly students from a nearby engineering college and lived in the same area.

Sachin alleged that when he tried to record a video, his mobile was snatched, and he was assaulted. Hearing the noise, neighbors called the police. Police arrived and took everyone to the station. After questioning, Sachin and Shweta were sent home with a warning, while the two young men were detained.

The accused says he had a heated argument with Shweta after returning home. He alleged that Shweta threatened him and said she wanted to be with those men. In a fit of rage, he strangled Shweta around 3 AM, killing her on the spot.

Police have collected several important pieces of evidence from the room. The forensic investigation has also revealed that money was transferred from the young men's mobile phones to Shweta's account.

The accused said he was already suspicious, but he lost his temper after the truth came out. According to the Maharajpur police station in-charge, the accused has been arrested, and a murder case is being registered against him. The young men are also being questioned.