Taiwan Spots Chinese Military Drone Over Disputed Island
(MENAFN) Taiwan's defense officials reported detecting a Chinese military reconnaissance drone breaching its air defense perimeter on Saturday, prompting immediate warnings as Beijing defended the incursion as legitimate military training.
The unmanned aircraft penetrated Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone at 5:41 a.m. local time (2141 GMT Friday), subsequently entering airspace surrounding Dongsha Island—also known as the Pratas Islands—according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry in a statement posted to X.
Air Defense Identification Zones represent internationally recognized airspace stretching beyond territorial boundaries where nations mandate aircraft identification for security oversight.
Positioned in the northern expanse of the contested South China Sea, Dongsha Island remains a flashpoint in regional territorial disputes.
"After radio warnings, the UAV departed the area," the ministry confirmed, noting that authorities are "monitoring the situation and responding accordingly."
Taiwan's military simultaneously tracked a substantial Chinese presence in surrounding areas, detecting 26 People's Liberation Army aircraft, eight PLA Navy vessels, and one government ship operating in the vicinity through 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Friday).
"Seven out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," defense officials stated.
China's PLA Southern Theater Command acknowledged conducting what it characterized as standard drone operations over Dongsha Island, with spokesperson Tian Junli asserting the maneuvers were "completely justified and lawful," according to state-controlled media.
The aerial activity follows large-scale Chinese military drills encircling Taiwan conducted last month, escalating cross-strait military pressure.
Beijing Tracks US Naval Passage
In a parallel development, China's PLA Eastern Theater Command announced Saturday it shadowed two American vessels traversing the Taiwan Strait between Friday and Saturday.
Command spokesman Xu Chenghua confirmed deploying naval and aerial assets to "monitor and track the movements of the two vessels," media reported.
The American ships identified were the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn and oceanographic survey vessel USNS Mary Sears, Xu specified.
"The PLA Eastern Theater Command remains on high alert to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability," he declared.
US officials had not responded to Beijing's claims at the time of reporting.
