Trump Vows to File Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
(MENAFN) Donald Trump announced Saturday he will file legal action against JPMorgan Chase, among America's largest financial institutions, within the next two weeks for what he termed wrongful account termination following the Jan. 6 protests.
Writing on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump rejected a Wall Street Journal article alleging he had extended an offer to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer and, in fact, I'll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest," Trump stated.
The president further asserted the protests "turned out to be correct" while repeating his disputed assertion that fraud marred the 2020 election.
Criticizing the Wall Street Journal for failing to seek confirmation before publication, Trump stated: "I would have very quickly told them 'NO,' and that would have been the end of the story."
Trump said false reporting also suggested he had proposed Dimon for Treasury secretary—a role he claimed Dimon would have eagerly pursued—but maintained no such offer occurred or received consideration because Scott Bessent is performing "a fantastic job" and qualifies as "a superstar."
He concluded that the Wall Street Journal must improve "fact checking, or its already strained credibility will continue to DIVE."
The lawsuit threat marks an escalation in Trump's ongoing criticism of major banks over alleged politically motivated account closures, commonly referred to as "debanking" by conservative figures who claim financial discrimination.
