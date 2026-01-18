Bipasha Basu Hops On 2016 Trend, Shares Priceless Wedding Album Pics

Like many, actor Bipasha Basu hopped on the viral 2016 social media trend as well.

On Saturday, Bipasha took a stroll down memory lane, sharing several priceless pictures from 2016.

Notably, 2016 was an extremely special year for Bipasha as she tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30. So honestly, calling her latest Instagram post a "photo dump" feels wrong; it's basically her wedding album, full of love and glow. Check out the pictures here.

Bipasha and Karan's Journey

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the setsof film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

The couple is set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year, on April 30, 2026.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Bipasha Basu has been away from films for some time now. After her daughter's birth, she has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi.

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)