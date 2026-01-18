Shah Rukh Khan IN, Ranveer Singh OUT: Don 3 Casting Takes Dramatic Turn

Don 3 is back in the spotlight after Ranveer Singh's exit. Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan may return as Don, but with a major condition - Atlee's inclusion. With casting changes underway, the franchise faces a dramatic new turn

After Ranveer Singh's departure from Don 3, reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan may step back into his iconic role. Sources indicate that SRK is open to returning to the franchise, but only if filmmaker Atlee joins the project. The superstar reportedly wants Atlee's involvement to elevate the film's scale, action, and audience excitement. However, no official confirmation has been made yet by the makers.

Ranveer Singh was initially announced as the new face of the Don franchise, but he exited the project later. Reports claim his decision came after the massive success of Dhurandhar. The actor is now keen to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. He also reportedly wants to avoid appearing in consecutive gangster roles, as Dhurandhar has already established him strongly in that genre.

Don 3 remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Kiara Advani was earlier signed as the female lead but is now rumored to have exited, with Kriti Sanon likely stepping in. Meanwhile, for the antagonist's role, actors Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were reportedly approached but declined due to the character lacking strong depth. As of now, the film's final cast is still awaiting official announcements.