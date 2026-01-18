Google Explores Fiber Asset Deal With Stonepeak-Backed Radiate: Report
Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is reportedly exploring a joint venture with broadband operator Radiate, backed by Stonepeak Partners, for a fiber assets deal.
As per a report from Bloomberg that cited people familiar with the matter, the new venture would house Radiate's Astound as well as Google's fiber optic Internet service, GFiber.
While Stonepeak would hold a majority stake in the venture, Google would have the rest of the minority stake, as per the report.
Stonepeak will funnel about $1 billion in preferred equity to help fund the deal, as per Bloomberg.
Shares of GOOG closed 0.85% lower on Friday.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment