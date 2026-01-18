Why IBRX Stock Is One Of The Biggest Pre-Market Movers Today
ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) shares jumped 24% in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported a faster than expected enrollment for its QUILT-2.005 bladder cancer drug trial.
The company said that enrollment has surpassed internal expectations and is now more than 85% complete, with full enrollment of the planned study population expected by the second quarter of 2026.
Based on current progress, ImmunityBio plans to submit a biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2026.
