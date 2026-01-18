US City Apartment Uses DNA Testing To Catch Owners Who Don't Pick Up Dog Poop

If pets dirty public spaces, their owners must clean up after them or face penalties. To strictly enforce this rule, authorities at the Hudson Harbour Apartments in New Jersey, United States have introduced an unusual and high-tech solution: DNA testing of dogs. Reported by the New York Post, the move has now sparked intense debate and gone viral on social media.

Under the new policy, residents who own dogs must pay $200 (around Rs 16,500) to get their pet's saliva tested. The dog's DNA profile is then registered in a central database.

If dog waste is found anywhere within or around the apartment complex, it is immediately collected and sent to a Tennessee-based laboratory called Pooprints, which specialises in matching pet DNA from waste samples.

Once the DNA is matched, the owner is identified. The first violation carries a fine of $250 (about Rs 21,000). Repeat offenders face steeper punishment, with fines rising to $1,000 (around Rs 83,000).

'Poop Police' or Necessary Discipline?

Some residents have mockingly dubbed the initiative the“poop police.” Apartment owner Angelina Budija criticised the move, arguing that the complex already has too many rules and that this step crosses a line.

“Often we take our dogs out in the dark, and it can be hard to spot the mess. This feels a bit cruel,” she said.

A 'Detective-Style' Clean-Up Mission

Despite objections from a section of pet owners, reports suggest that most residents support the decision, especially those frustrated by repeatedly stepping into dog waste in shared areas.

Property manager Christina Ortiz, who oversees the collection and dispatch of waste samples to the lab, defended the system, calling it highly effective. She compared her role to that of a detective, saying the method leaves little room for repeat violations.

Apartment management insists that DNA tracking is the only practical way to keep the premises clean and ensure accountability, arguing that public hygiene cannot depend on goodwill alone.