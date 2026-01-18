TSMC Projects Nearly 30% Sales Growth In 2026, Fueled By AI Demand

Strong Sales Growth Projected for 2026

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) projects its sales to grow by nearly 30 per cent in 2026, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and a recovery in non-AI applications. The company also plans to expand its capital expenditure by as much as 37 per cent to accommodate client requirements, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

During an investor conference on Thursday, TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei forecast sales growth of almost 30 per cent in 2026 in U.S. dollar terms. This projection significantly exceeds the 14 per cent growth anticipated for the broader global pure play wafer foundry market.

Wei noted that while the market is currently experiencing an "AI megatrend," the long-term duration of this cycle remains uncertain. "I tell you the truth, I don't know," Wei said when asked if the semiconductor market could remain strong for several consecutive years.

Financial Outlook and Margins

TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang stated that the company expects first-quarter sales to range between USD 34.6 billion and USD 35.8 billion. The midpoint of this range represents a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

Huang also indicated that the gross margin is expected to rise to between 63 per cent and 65 per cent in the first quarter, up from 62.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, citing improved cost controls and higher capacity utilization. For the full year of 2025, TSMC reported a gross margin of 59.9 per cent, which was an increase of 3.8 percentage points from the previous year. Huang said that over the longer term, the company expects "to maintain its gross margin above 56 per cent."

Increased Capital Expenditure to Meet Demand

In response to sustained demand for AI applications, 5G services, and high-performance computing, TSMC will increase its capital expenditure for 2026 to a range of USD 52.0 billion and USD 56.0 billion. This reflects a 27-37 per cent rise from the USD 40.9 billion spent in 2025.

Allocation of 2026 Capital Expenditure

Huang detailed that 60-80 per cent of the 2026 capital expenditure will be directed toward advanced process development. Additionally, 10 per cent is allocated for speciality processes, while 10-20 per cent is earmarked for high-end IC assembly, testing, and photomasking.

The company's capital expenditure in the fourth quarter of last year reached NT$3.81 trillion (USD 121 billion) sales in 2025, and is expected to exceed the 10 per cent threshold in 2026. (ANI)

