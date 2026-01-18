403
Over Twenty Migrant Bodies Uncovered in Libya Mass Grave
(MENAFN) Authorities in eastern Libya have uncovered at least 21 corpses in a mass burial site on agricultural land near Ajdabiya, according to Thursday reports from local media outlets.
Law enforcement personnel stormed the premises following intelligence that sub-Saharan African migrants were being detained at the location, sources confirmed. The grim discovery occurred approximately ten kilometers southeast of Ajdabiya, situated roughly 160km from Benghazi.
Al-Masar television channel received confirmation from the Internal Security Agency in eastern Libya that investigators had located "a mass grave containing the bodies of 21 people of various African nationalities."
One security source, whose name was not disclosed, told media: "We found migrants – men, women and children – bearing signs of torture. They were taken to a hospital where they reported that other migrants had been with them and then disappeared."
The property owner now faces arrest after acknowledging the existence of the mass burial site on his land, sources added. Media obtained photographic evidence depicting what appeared to be security personnel and Red Crescent volunteers transferring remains into black plastic bags at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the migrants' deaths remain unclear as investigators continue their probe.
The petroleum-rich North African nation has transformed into a critical corridor for human smuggling and European-bound migration across the Mediterranean following the 2011 toppling and death of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Migrants from across the African continent have increasingly used Libya as a departure point.
In February 2025, Libyan authorities alongside the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented two mass graves in southeastern Libya containing dozens of migrant remains. The IOM noted that some victims displayed evidence of gunshot injuries.
Subsequently in June, the UN Human Rights Office disclosed that numerous bodies had been recovered from detention facilities in Tripoli, demanding an independent inquiry. The remains were recovered from both authorized and unauthorized sites operated by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA), a militia organization charged with bolstering governmental security operations.
