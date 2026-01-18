403
European, Turkish officials push for closer economic cooperation
(MENAFN) European and Turkish executives, diplomats, and senior officials gathered in Istanbul on Friday for the European-Turkish Trade and Investment Council’s (ETTIC) annual New Year’s reception, using the occasion to advocate for closer economic cooperation between Türkiye and the EU amid evolving global trade and geopolitical challenges.
According to reports, the event brought together business leaders with significant investments in Türkiye, alongside government representatives and ambassadors, highlighting the private sector’s growing efforts to anchor EU-Türkiye relations in trade and investment during a time of supply-chain realignment and regional uncertainty.
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs, Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, emphasized that strengthening ties with the EU remains a strategic priority for Ankara. “Türkiye and the EU are deeply interconnected economically,” Bozay said, noting that relations must adapt to changing global realities. He also met with chamber presidents and corporate executives to discuss economic prospects for the year ahead and opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.
Cenk Ulu, general manager of PwC Türkiye, remarked that deeper commercial engagement would benefit both sides, describing Türkiye as a strategically located economy capable of supporting Europe’s competitiveness during a period of economic transition.
ETTIC President Markus C. Slevogt said the council would continue working to enhance dialogue between European and Turkish business communities, acknowledging existing challenges while expressing confidence in the potential for long-term cooperation, according to reports.
