403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey repatriates fugitives wanted domestically, internationally
(MENAFN) Türkiye has returned 17 criminals to the country, including 12 individuals wanted under Interpol red notices and five sought at the national level, the Interior Minister announced on Saturday.
Ali Yerlikaya stated on Turkish social media: "We brought to our country" the fugitives from Germany, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Georgia, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece, according to reports.
He added: "Regardless of which notice they are wanted under, we will capture members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers and bring them back to our country."
Ali Yerlikaya stated on Turkish social media: "We brought to our country" the fugitives from Germany, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Georgia, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece, according to reports.
He added: "Regardless of which notice they are wanted under, we will capture members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers and bring them back to our country."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment