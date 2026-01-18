Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey repatriates fugitives wanted domestically, internationally

(MENAFN) Türkiye has returned 17 criminals to the country, including 12 individuals wanted under Interpol red notices and five sought at the national level, the Interior Minister announced on Saturday.

Ali Yerlikaya stated on Turkish social media: "We brought to our country" the fugitives from Germany, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Georgia, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece, according to reports.

He added: "Regardless of which notice they are wanted under, we will capture members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers and bring them back to our country."

