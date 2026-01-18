403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Starmer Condemns Trump's NATO Tariff Plan
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has openly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to levy tariffs against the United Kingdom and fellow European NATO states as part of his drive to secure a "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.
The trade penalties, revealed by Trump on Saturday, strike at Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland—all nations that recently dispatched modest military units to the Danish-controlled Arctic territory.
"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong," the British prime minister declared in an X post, emphasizing that London has "made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO."
Starmer reinforced Britain's stance that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and that decisions about its future rest exclusively with its inhabitants and the Danish government. He committed to addressing the matter directly with the American administration.
The British leader's rebuke joins mounting opposition from other targeted nations. French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled the tariff threats "unacceptable." Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson asserted "we will not let ourselves be blackmailed," while Finnish President Alexander Stubb criticized tariff "pressure" and warned it "could lead to a harmful spiral."
Senior European Union officials similarly cautioned the measures "would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral." The conflict has triggered an emergency session of EU ambassadors to formulate a unified response.
President Trump has relentlessly pursued control of the strategically vital Arctic island since his initial term, invoking national security concerns and alleged rivalry with Russia and China. Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have repeatedly and emphatically defended sovereignty, insisting the island cannot be purchased.
The trade penalties, revealed by Trump on Saturday, strike at Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland—all nations that recently dispatched modest military units to the Danish-controlled Arctic territory.
"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong," the British prime minister declared in an X post, emphasizing that London has "made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO."
Starmer reinforced Britain's stance that Greenland remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark and that decisions about its future rest exclusively with its inhabitants and the Danish government. He committed to addressing the matter directly with the American administration.
The British leader's rebuke joins mounting opposition from other targeted nations. French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled the tariff threats "unacceptable." Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson asserted "we will not let ourselves be blackmailed," while Finnish President Alexander Stubb criticized tariff "pressure" and warned it "could lead to a harmful spiral."
Senior European Union officials similarly cautioned the measures "would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral." The conflict has triggered an emergency session of EU ambassadors to formulate a unified response.
President Trump has relentlessly pursued control of the strategically vital Arctic island since his initial term, invoking national security concerns and alleged rivalry with Russia and China. Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have repeatedly and emphatically defended sovereignty, insisting the island cannot be purchased.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment