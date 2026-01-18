403
French President Fires Back at Trump Tariffs Threats
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has imposed sweeping trade penalties on eight European NATO members after they resisted his push to purchase Greenland, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to pledge a unified European counterstrike.
The punitive measures, unveiled by Trump over the weekend, zero in on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. The levies will launch at 10% on February 1 before escalating to 25% in June, persisting until Washington secures a "complete and total purchase" of the Danish-controlled Arctic territory.
Macron fired back on X, declaring his nation's dedication to territorial integrity worldwide. "France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere," he stated. "No intimidation or threat will influence us – neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world."
He continued: "Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld."
The eight targeted alliance members recently dispatched modest military units to Greenland alongside Denmark, a deployment widely viewed as a symbolic defense of the island's existing autonomy. Both Copenhagen and Greenland's self-governing administration have consistently maintained the territory cannot be purchased and that residents hold the ultimate authority over its status.
The French leader stood by his troop deployment decision. "We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake," he wrote.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declined to address the escalating friction within the alliance. Trump has previously left open the possibility of exiting NATO should member states block his Greenland campaign.
Trump has dramatically amplified his pursuit of the Arctic island in recent weeks, reviving an objective from his initial presidency. He contends acquiring Greenland is essential for American national defense against expanding Chinese and Russian Arctic operations—claims both Beijing and Moscow have dismissed.
