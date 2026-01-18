403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US plans tariffs on Europe citing Greenland security concerns
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that the United States will impose new tariffs on imports from eight European countries beginning February 1, with rates set to increase sharply in June, citing “national security” concerns linked to Greenland.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump stated that goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10% tariff starting next month, rising to 25% on June 1, according to reports.
The president said the tariffs would remain in effect until an agreement is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.” He has repeatedly emphasized that the US intends to acquire the autonomous Arctic territory from Denmark, arguing that control of Greenland is essential for “national security.”
Trump added: "World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."
He also stressed that while Washington is open to negotiations with Denmark and the other affected countries, “strong measures” are necessary to safeguard “global peace and security,” according to reports.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump stated that goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10% tariff starting next month, rising to 25% on June 1, according to reports.
The president said the tariffs would remain in effect until an agreement is reached for the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.” He has repeatedly emphasized that the US intends to acquire the autonomous Arctic territory from Denmark, arguing that control of Greenland is essential for “national security.”
Trump added: "World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."
He also stressed that while Washington is open to negotiations with Denmark and the other affected countries, “strong measures” are necessary to safeguard “global peace and security,” according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment