Erdogan gets invited by Trump to serve on Gaza peace board
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, serving as the founding chair of the Gaza Strip’s Board of Peace, has extended an invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the board as a founding member.
According to Burahanettin Duran, Turkey’s communications director, "On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace sent a letter inviting our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," as stated on Turkish social media, according to reports.
Duran noted that the UN Security Council, through Resolution 2803, endorsed the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and contributed to a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory. He added that the Board of Peace and its affiliated bodies are being established to oversee Gaza’s security and reconstruction efforts, according to reports.
