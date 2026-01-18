403
Israel says it was not consulted on Gaza administration committee
(MENAFN) Israel on Saturday stated that it was not consulted regarding the announcement of a committee to oversee the Gaza Strip, arguing that the move contradicts its policies and positions on the territory’s future.
In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said: “The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board (to run Gaza), which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy,” according to reports.
The statement added that Prime Minister Netanyahu “has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister (Gideon Saar) to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter.”
The announcement follows the White House’s Friday night reveal of the Board of Peace and the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies intended to manage Gaza during its transitional phase. This is part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the Israeli conflict in Gaza, which the UN Security Council endorsed under Resolution 2803 on November 17, 2025, according to reports.
Former Palestinian Deputy Planning Minister Ali Shaath is set to lead the technocratic body tasked with restoring public services, rebuilding civil institutions, and stabilizing daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term governance. The committee is described as a nonpolitical body responsible for daily civil-service management and is composed of 11 Palestinian national figures in addition to its chair.
Although the committee has not yet begun operations on the ground, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the group will work to facilitate the handover process and support the success of the independent committee, according to reports.
