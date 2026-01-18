403
EU leaders say Trump’s Greenland tariffs threaten transatlantic ties
(MENAFN) Senior European Union officials on Saturday cautioned that proposed US tariffs connected to Greenland could seriously damage relations between Europe and the United States, warning of broader consequences for transatlantic cooperation.
In public statements, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council stressed that respect for borders and state authority is a cornerstone of global order. "Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole," Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen said in separate messages, according to reports.
They emphasized that a Danish military exercise carried out in coordination with allies was planned in advance and aimed solely at reinforcing security in the Arctic, insisting that it poses no threat to any party.
Expressing support for Copenhagen and the Arctic territory, the EU leaders said, "The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," adding that continued dialogue remains vital and that they are committed to advancing discussions already initiated between Denmark and the United States last week.
They further warned that "Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty."
Their remarks followed comments earlier on Saturday by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would introduce new tariffs on imports from eight European countries beginning February 1, with significantly higher rates planned for June, citing “national security” concerns related to Greenland, according to reports.
Greenland, which governs itself while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has increasingly drawn attention because of its strategic Arctic position and extensive natural resources, alongside reported concerns about expanding Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States needs to take control of Greenland for national security reasons and to prevent rival powers from gaining influence there. Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any suggestion of selling the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
