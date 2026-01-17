403
Zelenskyy Says Russia Stalling U.S.-Mediated Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly condemned Moscow Friday for obstructing U.S.-mediated peace negotiations designed to resolve the brutal conflict nearing its fourth anniversary.
Addressing reporters alongside Czech leader Petr Pavel—who had landed in Kyiv earlier that day—Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine currently holds leverage in diplomatic channels and praised collaboration with Washington as having proceeded "very well."
"In some issues, however, we are not on the same side (with the US). That is clear," Zelenskyy stated, according to a state news outlet.
"An ultimatum, in my view, is a non-working model in democratic relations between countries," Zelenskyy declared.
The Ukrainian commander-in-chief emphasized his nation's commitment to terminating hostilities—set to enter year five next month—matching America's urgency, yet charged that Moscow continues "delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track."
Zelenskyy highlighted that late 2024 agreements called for swapping 1,000 detainees from each side, but Moscow repeatedly postponed this arrangement alongside other humanitarian proposals.
The Kremlin has remained silent on Zelenskyy's allegations, though state-controlled media reported Russia's endorsement of US President Donald Trump's counter-accusations blaming Kyiv for diplomatic gridlock.
During the briefing, Zelenskyy revealed Ukraine's negotiating apparatus is "actively" engaging Trump administration officials, with a delegation currently en route to America for additional consultations.
"We hope that there will be more clarity both regarding the documents that we have actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has been and is taking place," Zelenskyy explained.
He pressed allied nations to intensify coordination through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, insisting "such practical cooperation can yield truly important results."
Fielding questions about potentially finalizing an economic reconstruction agreement at the imminent World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Zelenskyy disclosed his team's American mission aims to complete documentation covering both financial packages and security frameworks.
"If everything is finalized, if there is acceptance from the American side, ... then signing will be possible during Davos," he noted. The WEF convenes January 19-23.
Pavel, meanwhile, indicated Ukraine has already embraced compromise proposals and stands prepared for a "number of painful concessions" contingent upon achieving lasting peace.
