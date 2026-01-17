403
Iran Plans Gradual Internet Restoration
(MENAFN) Iran plans to restore internet and telecommunications access in stages following a nationwide blackout triggered by violent demonstrations over economic struggles that erupted in early January, a news agency disclosed Saturday.
Security authorities told the semi-official outlet that connectivity will return incrementally now that "security issues were brought under control" and major figures from "terror organizations" have been apprehended by enforcement personnel.
Government representatives asserted that "limiting internet access significantly weakened the internal connections of opposition networks abroad" while disrupting "terror cells" from carrying out planned operations.
Under the phased restoration blueprint tied to security assessments, text messaging capabilities have already been reactivated as an initial measure. Authorities indicated that complete access to Iran's national internet infrastructure and domestic applications will follow during phase two, with global internet connectivity scheduled for the final stage.
Residents verified that domestic messaging platforms including Eita and Bale became operational again following multiple days of service interruption.
Authorities imposed the sweeping digital restrictions after economic grievance protests descended into violence on January 8.
Government spokespeople stated the administration is "fully aware of its human rights obligations" toward its citizens and has taken "all necessary measures to exercise maximum restraint" while simultaneously fulfilling its "duty to protect its people and maintain public order and national security."
Meanwhile, digital monitoring organization NetBlocks reported data indicating a marginal increase in Iranian internet connectivity Saturday morning. Nevertheless, overall access persists at just 2% of standard capacity with no evidence of substantial recovery, the group posted on X, the U.S. social media platform.
Tehran has not issued official casualty statistics, though a U.S.-based rights monitoring organization reported the death toll has surged to 3,090.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented an additional 2,055 wounded individuals and 22,123 arrests nationwide since the upheaval commenced.
