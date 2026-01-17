403
Putin Doubles Down on Diplomacy Push as Iran Tensions Mount
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin intensified calls for diplomatic solutions to mounting Middle East tensions Friday, engaging in back-to-back conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as fears of potential U.S. military action against Tehran continue to grow.
The Russian leader emphasized his "fundamental stance in favor of stepping up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring the region's stability and security," a Kremlin statement confirmed after his discussion with Netanyahu.
Moscow signaled its willingness to serve as an intermediary amid the crisis, with the Kremlin noting that discussions between Putin and Netanyahu centered on Middle East developments and the volatile situation involving Iran.
"The Russian side confirmed its commitment to continuing making mediation efforts and promoting a constructive dialogue involving all concerned parties," the statement said.
Both leaders committed to maintaining ongoing communications across multiple diplomatic channels, according to the announcement.
In his exchange with Pezeshkian, Putin received updates on Tehran's "active efforts to normalize the situation in the country," the Kremlin disclosed in a second statement.
"It was noted that Russia and Iran consistently support a swift de-escalation of tensions around Iran and in the region as a whole, and that emerging issues are resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the statement said.
The two nations reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening strategic cooperation and advancing collaborative economic initiatives across multiple sectors, according to Moscow.
These diplomatic interventions come as regional anxieties intensify over the possibility of American military strikes targeting Iran.
President Donald Trump has consistently pledged support for demonstrators in Iran, where nationwide anti-government demonstrations have erupted since last month. However, during White House comments late Wednesday, Trump adopted a more measured tone.
Iranian authorities, meanwhile, have blamed the U.S. and Israel for orchestrating what they characterize as "riots" and "terrorism" within the protest movement.
Official casualty and detention statistics remain unreleased by Iranian authorities. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, a U.S.-based organization, estimates fatalities have surpassed 2,600, encompassing both demonstrators and security forces.
Earlier this week, Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned American threats of fresh military operations against Iran as "categorically unacceptable," warning such moves would trigger "dire consequences" for Middle East stability and worldwide security.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a written rebuke stating: "We also resolutely reject the brazen attempts to blackmail Iran's foreign partners with higher trade tariffs," referencing Trump's Monday declaration imposing a 25% tariff on "any and all" nations conducting commerce with Tehran.
