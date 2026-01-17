Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Finnish leader urges NATO unity amid Greenland tensions


2026-01-17 04:20:09
(MENAFN) Finland’s former President Sauli Niinisto has warned that disputes over Greenland must not threaten the stability of NATO.

“No one could have imagined that NATO’s main member would threaten to invade the territory of another NATO country,” Niinisto said in an interview on Thursday, referring to US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements advocating for the annexation of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Niinisto, who guided Finland’s accession to NATO before leaving office last year, stressed that the alliance must remain intact even if Washington pursues an aggressive approach toward Greenland. “Let’s take NATO into European hands, or try to buy time in the hope that something will change in the United States,” he said.

Trump has recently emphasized that the US “needs Greenland” and has not dismissed the possibility of military action to secure the island. Danish and Greenlandic officials met with the US president at the White House this week in an attempt to defuse tensions, but Trump reportedly maintained his position.

Niinisto further cautioned that any military move against Greenland could activate the European Union’s mutual assistance clause under the Lisbon Treaty.

