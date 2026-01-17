403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Finnish leader urges NATO unity amid Greenland tensions
(MENAFN) Finland’s former President Sauli Niinisto has warned that disputes over Greenland must not threaten the stability of NATO.
“No one could have imagined that NATO’s main member would threaten to invade the territory of another NATO country,” Niinisto said in an interview on Thursday, referring to US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements advocating for the annexation of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Niinisto, who guided Finland’s accession to NATO before leaving office last year, stressed that the alliance must remain intact even if Washington pursues an aggressive approach toward Greenland. “Let’s take NATO into European hands, or try to buy time in the hope that something will change in the United States,” he said.
Trump has recently emphasized that the US “needs Greenland” and has not dismissed the possibility of military action to secure the island. Danish and Greenlandic officials met with the US president at the White House this week in an attempt to defuse tensions, but Trump reportedly maintained his position.
Niinisto further cautioned that any military move against Greenland could activate the European Union’s mutual assistance clause under the Lisbon Treaty.
“No one could have imagined that NATO’s main member would threaten to invade the territory of another NATO country,” Niinisto said in an interview on Thursday, referring to US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements advocating for the annexation of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Niinisto, who guided Finland’s accession to NATO before leaving office last year, stressed that the alliance must remain intact even if Washington pursues an aggressive approach toward Greenland. “Let’s take NATO into European hands, or try to buy time in the hope that something will change in the United States,” he said.
Trump has recently emphasized that the US “needs Greenland” and has not dismissed the possibility of military action to secure the island. Danish and Greenlandic officials met with the US president at the White House this week in an attempt to defuse tensions, but Trump reportedly maintained his position.
Niinisto further cautioned that any military move against Greenland could activate the European Union’s mutual assistance clause under the Lisbon Treaty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment