403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU urges Israel to stop West Bank settlement project
(MENAFN) The European Union on Friday called on Israel to immediately stop the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning that recent steps to expand settlements endanger peace and regional stability.
European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the announcement of a tender for 3,401 housing units under the E1 plan, along with progress on the “Sovereignty Road,” constitutes “a serious provocation.” The EU also expressed concern over settlement plans in Atarot and Nahalat Shimon in East Jerusalem.
El Anouni added that Israel’s settlement policies “represent an obstacle to peace, carry the risk of further instability in the West Bank, displacement of thousands of Palestinians, [and] fragmentation of the West Bank, and encourage further actions by violent settlers.” He emphasized that continued expansion undermines the viability of a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital.
European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the announcement of a tender for 3,401 housing units under the E1 plan, along with progress on the “Sovereignty Road,” constitutes “a serious provocation.” The EU also expressed concern over settlement plans in Atarot and Nahalat Shimon in East Jerusalem.
El Anouni added that Israel’s settlement policies “represent an obstacle to peace, carry the risk of further instability in the West Bank, displacement of thousands of Palestinians, [and] fragmentation of the West Bank, and encourage further actions by violent settlers.” He emphasized that continued expansion undermines the viability of a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment