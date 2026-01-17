Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands of families svacuate Deir Hafir as YPG/SDF occupation continues

Thousands of families svacuate Deir Hafir as YPG/SDF occupation continues


2026-01-17 02:34:13
(MENAFN) Approximately 1,000 families have moved to safer areas after leaving Deir Hafir, east of Aleppo in Syria, which is currently occupied by the YPG/SDF terror group.

Aerial images captured on Friday show the town, home to around 30,000 people, largely deserted, with pedestrian and vehicle traffic nearly halted, including on the M15 highway. The Syrian army declared Deir Hafir and other areas west of the Euphrates a military zone on January 13.

While the M15 highway was designated by the Syrian Army as a humanitarian corridor for the safe temporary evacuation of civilians, the YPG/SDF has reportedly blocked parts of it with concrete barriers.

The Syrian Army opened the corridor on Thursday and Friday to facilitate civilian movement.

However, the YPG/SDF is reportedly preventing people from leaving, allegedly using them as human shields amid a potential military operation.

MENAFN17012026000045017640ID1110610105



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search