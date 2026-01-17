403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of families svacuate Deir Hafir as YPG/SDF occupation continues
(MENAFN) Approximately 1,000 families have moved to safer areas after leaving Deir Hafir, east of Aleppo in Syria, which is currently occupied by the YPG/SDF terror group.
Aerial images captured on Friday show the town, home to around 30,000 people, largely deserted, with pedestrian and vehicle traffic nearly halted, including on the M15 highway. The Syrian army declared Deir Hafir and other areas west of the Euphrates a military zone on January 13.
While the M15 highway was designated by the Syrian Army as a humanitarian corridor for the safe temporary evacuation of civilians, the YPG/SDF has reportedly blocked parts of it with concrete barriers.
The Syrian Army opened the corridor on Thursday and Friday to facilitate civilian movement.
However, the YPG/SDF is reportedly preventing people from leaving, allegedly using them as human shields amid a potential military operation.
Aerial images captured on Friday show the town, home to around 30,000 people, largely deserted, with pedestrian and vehicle traffic nearly halted, including on the M15 highway. The Syrian army declared Deir Hafir and other areas west of the Euphrates a military zone on January 13.
While the M15 highway was designated by the Syrian Army as a humanitarian corridor for the safe temporary evacuation of civilians, the YPG/SDF has reportedly blocked parts of it with concrete barriers.
The Syrian Army opened the corridor on Thursday and Friday to facilitate civilian movement.
However, the YPG/SDF is reportedly preventing people from leaving, allegedly using them as human shields amid a potential military operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment