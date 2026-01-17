403
Germany backs Palestinian committee for Gaza governance, reconstruction
(MENAFN) Germany on Friday welcomed the creation of a Palestinian committee to oversee Gaza, pledging continued support to improve humanitarian conditions and facilitate reconstruction.
In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry expressed approval for the establishment of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan. “We welcome the US announcement of Phase II of the 20-point plan and the formation of a Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza with support from the Palestinian Authority,” the ministry said.
“These structures create a promising foundation for an improved humanitarian situation and the reconstruction of Gaza. We will continue to support the path towards a lasting political solution to the conflict,” it added.
The committee, chaired by former Palestinian deputy planning minister Ali Shaath, held its first meeting on Friday in Cairo. It forms part of Trump’s plan to transition Gaza from a ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction, following Israel’s nearly two-year military campaign. The fragile ceasefire has been in place since October 10, 2025.
