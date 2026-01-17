403
Germany considers sending forces to Greenland for NATO Arctic exercises
(MENAFN) Germany is evaluating the deployment of Eurofighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and naval vessels to Greenland as part of NATO exercises aimed at bolstering Arctic security, according to a Defense Ministry spokesperson on Friday.
The announcement coincided with the departure of a German military reconnaissance team to Greenland to assess conditions for potential future drills alongside NATO allies in the strategically sensitive region.
“The question is whether the Arctic is secure and how we can contribute together with our NATO partners,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Michael Stempfle in Berlin. “We are considering exercises with P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, the deployment of frigates or other naval units for maritime surveillance, and theoretically also the deployment of Eurofighters.”
The reconnaissance mission, led by Denmark, includes participation from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Britain, France, and the Netherlands. Germany has dispatched over a dozen personnel, including logistics experts from multiple branches of its armed forces.
Stempfle explained that the team’s task is to evaluate local conditions and harsh weather patterns to determine the types of exercises feasible on land, at sea, and in the air. “When you consider what exercises could be done there — at sea, on land, in the air — you have to look at the local conditions, and that is exactly what should happen,” he said.
Asked whether the mission might result in a permanent stationing of forces, Stempfle said it was too early to make such decisions. “It is too early to judge whether this is about stationing,” he noted. “As far as I know, it is now primarily about looking at the conditions on site, then also talking about exercises within the framework of NATO with our partners, and we can only say everything else once the talks have taken place on site and the further talks in the coming weeks.”
