403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian ministry hails YPG/SDF pullback from Euphrates frontline
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities on Friday expressed approval of a decision by the YPG/SDF armed group to retreat from positions located west of the Euphrates River. According to official statements, the withdrawal will be closely observed to ensure that all fighters and military hardware are fully relocated to areas east of the river.
Officials indicated that the pullout will take place in parallel with the deployment of Syrian army units into the affected zones, a step aimed at maintaining security and reasserting state control. It was stressed that this arrangement is expected to help displaced residents return quickly and safely to their towns and villages, while also allowing government institutions to resume normal operations.
As stated by representatives of the armed group, elements are set to begin withdrawing to eastern areas of the Euphrates starting at 7 am local time (0400 GMT).
Earlier this month, the Syrian Army designated territories west of the Euphrates — including Dayr Hafir and Maskanah — as military zones. According to reports, this was followed by a military campaign against identified targets, launched after humanitarian corridors were established along the M15 highway to allow civilians to evacuate the area.
Officials indicated that the pullout will take place in parallel with the deployment of Syrian army units into the affected zones, a step aimed at maintaining security and reasserting state control. It was stressed that this arrangement is expected to help displaced residents return quickly and safely to their towns and villages, while also allowing government institutions to resume normal operations.
As stated by representatives of the armed group, elements are set to begin withdrawing to eastern areas of the Euphrates starting at 7 am local time (0400 GMT).
Earlier this month, the Syrian Army designated territories west of the Euphrates — including Dayr Hafir and Maskanah — as military zones. According to reports, this was followed by a military campaign against identified targets, launched after humanitarian corridors were established along the M15 highway to allow civilians to evacuate the area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment