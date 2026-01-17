403
Global Electric Vehicle Sales Hit Record 20.7 Million
(MENAFN) Worldwide electric vehicle (EV) purchases reached 20.7 million units last year, marking a 20% rise and setting a new record, according to London-based research firm Benchmark on Wednesday.
China led the market with EV sales totaling 12.9 million units, representing a 17% increase. Europe followed with 4.3 million units sold, up 33%, while North America saw 1.8 million, a 4% decline. The rest of the world accounted for 1.7 million units, showing a significant 48% growth.
"20.7 million units, globally, were sold in the passenger car and light-duty vehicle segment," the Benchmark press release stated.
In Europe, the EV sector expanded by 33%, driven by 31% growth in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and 38% in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) during the same timeframe. The press release also highlighted that the European electric vehicle market experienced a year of regulatory shifts, as EU tailpipe emissions targets were eased throughout 2025.
EV sales surged in several major markets over 2025. High-volume nations such as Germany and the UK witnessed increases of 48% and 27%, respectively, contributing strongly to the continental growth.
Regarding North America, the release noted: "2025 was a turbulent year for the North American EV market. In the US, the elimination of federal tax credits on 30 September 2025, alongside the reduction of CAFE standards fines to zero and the introduction of protectionist policies aimed at onshoring vehicle production and supply chains, significantly weakened market momentum."
