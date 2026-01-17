In Presence Of Minister Of Economy And Tourism Ministry Of Economy And Tourism And Emirates Growth Fund Sign Mou To Boost SME Growth And Accelerate Global Market Access

Partnership to enhance the role of SMEs in the development of UAE's economic clusters

Abu Dhabi, 16 January 2024:

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MoET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) to strengthen the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the development of the UAE's economic clusters, support their sustainable growth, and accelerate their access to regional and international markets. The MoU focuses on empowering SMEs, fostering innovation, and launching advanced accelerator programmes that enhance their capacity to scale and expand. This collaboration aims to increase SMEs' active contribution to the national economy and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global destination for entrepreneurship.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship; and H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The MoU was signed on behalf of the Ministry by H.E. Dr. Maria Hanif Alqassim, Assistant Undersecretary for the Policies & Economic Studies sector, while H.E. Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of EGF's Board of Director, was representing the EGF, and Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of EGF, signed the MoU on behalf of EGF.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE continues to strengthen its global position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship through pioneering national initiatives, infrastructure development, and adoption of advanced technologies that support entrepreneurs, talents, innovators, and owners of startups and innovative investment ideas.

The MoU aims to provide specialized capacity-building programmes for SMEs, encourage them to innovate and accelerate their business growth, as well as facilitate access to local and international markets and support expansion plans. It also focuses on providing diverse investment and financing opportunities for these companies.

The partnership contributes to achieving the UAE's national targets for the SME sector and supporting its expansion into new and sustainable economy sectors. It also enables both parties to implement joint initiatives and projects that enhance the sector's contribution to the national economy. The MoU also stipulates the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the EGF in areas related to investment, which contributes to enhancing business sustainability in the country.

MoU between EGF and UAE Food Cluster

H.E. Bin Touq also witnessed the signing of another Memorandum of Understanding between the EGF and the UAE Food Cluster. The MoU was signed by Khalifa Al Hajeri, CEO of the EGF on behalf of the Fund, and Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Food Cluster.

The MoU will enable EGF to access companies under the UAE Food Cluster, and to provide them with strategic growth capital supported by the creation of real value. This contributes to achieving the UAE's food security goals, supporting the diversification of the national economy, and building a more self-sufficient and sustainable food ecosystem within the country.

