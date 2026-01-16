403
Austria Extends Airport Asylum Procedures
(MENAFN) Austria’s administration has announced nationwide steps to enforce the EU’s updated Common European Asylum System, including prolonged airport processing and broadened disciplinary measures for asylum applicants.
A national broadcaster reported on Thursday that the package permits officials to detain asylum seekers arriving via air at Vienna-Schwechat airport for up to 18 weeks, lengthening the current six-week restriction.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner stated the reforms would "deprive smugglers of their business basis," presenting the measures alongside State Secretary Jorg Leichtfried and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Karner explained, according to the report, that the new regulations pave the way for application centers and "exit hubs," adding: "The migration transition will only work if we take advantage of expanded opportunities."
Leichtfried affirmed Austria would pursue "consistent returns," while Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the necessity to "organize and control migration and consistently implement returns," highlighting new migration accords enabling readmissions.
Under the scheme, all airport asylum procedures will be consolidated in Vienna, and recognized refugees will be obliged to sign a binding "Charter of Values," the report noted.
"In the future, all asylum seekers will sign the ‘Charter of Values’ as so-called house rules, which are about recognizing the basic values of our republic, our democracy, our constitutional state," Leichtfried said, cautioning that sanctions may be applied for violations.
The government also intends to introduce further sanction mechanisms within basic care by defining new infractions that would permit penalties in cases of misconduct, Karner explained while presenting the national implementation of the EU regulations.
