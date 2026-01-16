Lumeflow AI Web V1.4.0 Released: Image Generation, Global AI Effects, And Models Integration

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SHENZHEN, China and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LumeFlow AI has officially announced the release of Web V1.4.0, bringing a powerful set of upgrades designed specifically for social media creators who rely on AI tools for fast, creative image and video production. This latest update strengthens LumeFlow AI's position as a versatile AI video generation tool, while expanding its capabilities in AI image creation and region-specific visual effects.



Image caption: LumeFlow AI Image Generation Tool for Unlimited Art.

With a continued focus on usability, creative freedom, and cutting-edge technology, LumeFlow AI Web V1.4.0 empowers creators to produce eye-catching, trend-ready content with greater speed, flexibility, and consistency.

AI IMAGE GENERATION AND AI IMAGE EFFECTS NOW AVAILABLE

One of the most impactful highlights of this release is the introduction of AI Image Generation and AI Image Effects. With this update, creators no longer need to switch between multiple platforms to design thumbnails, storyboards, or visual assets.



Top-Tier Models: The update supports advanced image models including Nano Banana, Seedream 4.0, Kling O1, and Flux Kontext Max & Pro.

Premium AI Effects: Users can apply sophisticated AI image effects to transform ordinary photos into artistic masterpieces instantly. Seamless Workflow: This addition allows creators to generate images and immediately animate them using the AI video generator, creating a seamless text-to-image-to-video workflow.

Combined with intuitive AI effects, LumeFlow AI helps transform ideas into polished visuals without requiring professional design skills.

LOCALIZED AI FILTERS DESIGNED FOR GLOBAL MARKETS

To better serve creators across Asia and global anime enthusiasts, LumeFlow AI introduces a new collection of localized AI filters inspired by popular cultural and entertainment trends.

Highlights include:



Iconic Anime-Inspired Styles: Filters inspired by globally recognized franchises such as Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) and Pokémon, enabling creators to produce highly engaging, fan-driven content. Built for Virality: These AI effects are optimized for short-form platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, helping creators stay aligned with trending visual styles.

By offering region-specific and culturally relevant AI effects, LumeFlow AI continues to adapt its platform to the evolving preferences of global creator communities.

CONTINUOUS INTEGRATION OF THE LATEST AI MODELS

LumeFlow AI remains committed to providing creators with access to the latest AI technology. The platform continues to integrate leading-generation models:



Kling 2.6 & Kling O1: Offering superior motion consistency and realism.

Wan 2.6: Known for its exceptional detail in complex scenes. PixVerse V5.5: Delivering high-definition outputs with enhanced stability.

LumeFlow AI ensures creators always have the best technology at their fingertips without managing multiple subscriptions.

ABOUT LUMEFLOW AI

LumeFlow AI is an all-in-one AI video generator and image creation platform built for creators. By combining advanced AI video generation tools, image models, and creative AI effects, LumeFlow AI empowers users to turn ideas into engaging visual content with minimal effort.

With the release of Web V1.4.0, LumeFlow AI continues to evolve as a comprehensive creative solution for the next generation of digital storytelling. .

LumeFlow AI

