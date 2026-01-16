Lammy: Partnership Between Ukrainian And British Schools Expands To 300 More Institutions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy at the opening of the UK-Ukraine: A Century of Partnership Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The British official noted that 50 educational institutions from each side initially joined the Ukrainian-British school partnership program.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the program was so popular that it had attracted more than 750 applications in Ukraine, which led to its expansion in December with 30 new schools joining. He added that over the next three years, an additional 150 schools in each country would have the opportunity to participate in the program.

The British government official also assured that the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine will remain unchanged.

The UK-Ukraine School Partnerships educational program, which brings Ukrainian and British schools together in long-term partnerships, began in April 2025 as part of the Centenary Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Its goal is to promote intercultural dialogue, improve language and communication skills, and develop cooperation between students and teachers in both countries.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 16, the UK announced that it would provide an additional £20 million ($26.8 million) to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure.