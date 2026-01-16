CCUS Absorption Market Trends, Investment Opportunities, And Growth Analysis Through 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The CCUS Absorption Market is gaining traction as industries seek effective CO2 capture solutions to meet decarbonization targets. Growth is driven by the efficiency of solvent-based absorption technologies in power and industrial applications. Key players such as BASF SE, Shell, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Linde plc are advancing high-performance solvents and large-scale deployment to improve capture efficiency and reduce emissions.

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is projected to reach USD 17.75 billion by 2030 from USD 5.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2025 to 2030. This study thoroughly examines key market aspects, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage market trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, emerging opportunities, technological advancements, innovation, financial performance, competitive positioning, and regional developments. The implementation of CCUS absorption by industries is being driven by government support and policy initiatives. In the UK, the government has announced significant public funding for new CCUS projects and is adopting a three-pronged approach, including policy support, industrial hubs with shared CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, and investment in technology innovation. China has been building its domestic CCUS technology capacity since 2007 and has undertaken industry-level pilot projects for carbon capture technologies. India has also set out a roadmap for the adoption of CCUS, involving collaboration between industry partners and the government. These government-led initiatives are crucial for accelerating the deployment of CCUS technologies in various industries.

Download PDF Brochure:

Chemical Absorption segment comprise a major share of the CCUS Absorption market, in terms of value and volume.

The chemical absorption process is a widely used technique for capturing CO2 in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) projects. It involves the reversible reaction of CO2 with a chemical solvent, typically an amine-based solution. In this process, the CO2-rich flue gas first undergoes pre-treatment to remove contaminants and cool down the gas. It then enters an absorption column where the CO2 is continuously absorbed by the solvent. The CO2-lean flue gas exits the top of the absorber, while the CO2-rich solvent is transferred to a desorption unit (stripper). In the stripper, the solvent is heated, causing the CO2 to be stripped out, resulting in a pure CO2 stream at the top. The regenerated solvent is then circulated back to the absorber. The captured CO2 can be further processed, compressed, and transported for utilization or storage.

Oil & gas industry is the dominating end-use industry in the global CCUS Absorption market in terms of value

The oil and gas end-use industry dominates the adoption of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) absorption technology. This is due to the industry's significant carbon footprint and the need to reduce emissions to meet environmental regulations and climate change goals. CCUS technology helps the industry by capturing CO2 emissions from natural gas processing plants, which is a major source of emissions. The technology also enables the industry to utilize captured CO2 in various applications, such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and enhanced coal bed methane recovery (ECBM). Additionally, CCUS technology can help the industry to store CO2 in geological formations, reducing the risk of leakage and environmental impact. The adoption of CCUS technology by the oil and gas industry is crucial for achieving a low-carbon future and reducing the industry's carbon footprint.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the CCUS Absorption market during the forecast period

The North American region has dominated the adoption of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) absorption technology. This is due to the region's significant carbon footprint from industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing. The US government has been actively encouraging the adoption of CCUS technology through policies and incentives, such as the 45Q tax credit and the Clean Power Plan. As a result, many companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum, have invested heavily in CCUS projects. The region's regulatory environment and technological advancements have also contributed to the widespread adoption of CCUS technology. Additionally, the North American market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing focus on reducing CO2 emissions and the development of innovative CCUS technologies.

CCUS Absorption Companies

Some of the key players in the global CCUS Absorption market includes ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Equinor ASA (Norway), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Fluor Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Britain), TotalEnergies SE (France), BASF SE (Germany), JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), Aker Solutions (Norway), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), General Electric (US), Chevron Ion Clean Energy (US).

Flour Corporation is a multinational engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company headquartered in Irving, Texas. Established in 1912, Flour Corporation operates as a holding company, delivering services through its subsidiaries across three primary sectors: oil and gas; industrial and infrastructure; and government and power. One of Fluor's key areas of expertise is carbon capture technology. The company is one of the global leaders in CO2 capture technology providing comprehensive tailored to carbon capture projects, encompassing CO2 compression and transportation solutions. Fluor Corporation operates in three major business segments: energy solutions, urban solutions, mission solutions, and others. It operates the carbon capture, utilization, and storage business in the energy solutions segment. The company has over 30 years of experience in carbon capture technologies.

Inquire Before Buying:

ExxonMobil Corporation is a preeminent global energy and chemicals conglomerate, boasting the largest carbon capture capacity, with a significant lead over its nearest competitor and surpassing the combined capacity of the next five players. The company's expertise is multifaceted, encompassing all three of its core business divisions: chemical, upstream, and downstream. The chemical division specializes in the production and sale of petrochemicals, a diverse range of performance materials. The upstream division is engaged in oil and gas exploration, while the downstream division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of lubricants and crude oil derivatives. With a rich history spanning over five decades, ExxonMobil Corporation is the most established and respected name in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage industry. Currently, it accounts for approximately 40% of the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage capability.

Schlumberger Limited offers a comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration to production and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions for hydrocarbon recovery. The company conducts its business-related operations through four major segments: well construction, production systems, reservoir performance, and digital & integration. Schlumberger Limited offers carbon services, technical expertise, project management (selection, planning, construction, operation, and monitoring of sites), and integrated technology for inclusive carbon dioxide geological storage solutions. The company provides carbon capture services through its business solutions. For over two decades, Schlumberger has been instrumental in over 100 Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) projects worldwide, spanning various industry sectors. It operates in more than 100 countries, with a strong network of 125 research & engineering technology centers, and has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague. The company aims to achieve a competitive advantage through R&D investments.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.