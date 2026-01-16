Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2026-2029: Growth Overview, Facts & Figures, Segmentation, Future Trends, And Historical Analysis Kemira (Finland), Veolia (France), Ecolab (US)

MENAFN - GetNews) The Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market is gaining traction due to rising environmental regulations, water scarcity concerns, and demand for sustainable treatment solutions. Key players such as BASF SE, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, and SUEZ are focusing on bio-based, low-toxicity chemicals to improve water quality while reducing environmental impact across municipal and industrial applications.

The Green water treatment chemicals market is projected to reach USD 2.25 billion by 2029 from USD 1.70 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This study thoroughly examines key market aspects, including green water treatment chemicals market trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, emerging opportunities, technological advancements, innovation, financial performance, competitive positioning, and regional developments.

The market growth of green water treatment chemicals advances due to tightened environmental standards and rising industrial requirements and diminishing water resources and progress in environmental chemistry and organization-wide sustainability programs. Global governments are passing stronger chemical safety regulations that drive industries to adopt environmentally sustainable products. Power generation alongside oil & gas and manufacturing consume significant treated water amounts, thus driving the need for environmentally friendly corrosion inhibitors, biocides and scale inhibitors.

The ongoing worldwide water scarcity problem spurs financial investments into water recapture techniques which require green chemicals to optimize results alongside environmental protection. The combination of research in plant-based along with biodegradable and non-toxic solutions improved both the effectiveness and affordability of green water treatment chemicals resulting in faster market adoption. The modern business emphasis on sustainability through ESG commitments along with their goal of reducing carbon emissions has led them to adopt these environmentally conscious water treatment chemicals. The green water treatment chemicals market experiences quick expansion because of these associated factors.

“Coagulants & flocculants is projected to have the largest market share in 2024”

The market shares of coagulants and flocculants is increasing because it effectively improves water quality along with operational efficiency. Water treatment processes benefit from these chemicals because they help aggregates form larger denser particles known as flocs which settle out easily from water. wood pulp sizing agents and clay-based agents demonstrate rising market growth because organizations are actively using environmentally friendly coagulants which originate from moringa seeds and plant-based polymers to handle municipal wastewater treatment projects and industrial wastewater treatment systems. Industry pressure to meet green regulations combined with sustainability targets drives the adoption of these sustainable alternatives which fulfils environmental requirements at lower operating costs by generating less sludge during treatment and needing fewer chemical inputs. The rising demand for sustainable water treatment technologies has established particle cluster products as indispensable elements for current water management tactics.

“Mineral-based sources segment to have the second highest market share in the green water treatment chemicals market”

Mineral-based green water treatment chemicals expand their market presence because they demonstrate superior performance and environmental superiority in water purification systems. These chemicals extracted from zeolites and clay minerals provide ecological solutions that replace chemical water treatments by producing fewer toxic remaining products and generating less sludge. Through their specific features they can efficiently extract pollutants including heavy metals and organic substances from industrial wastewater treatment systems in a manner that serves both environmental and application needs. The drive to meet strict environmental regulations forces industries to choose mineral-based sustainable chemicals which strengthen water quality performance while pursuing sustainability objectives. Rising consumer and business commitment to environmental issues coupled with escalating concerns is driving up market demand for mineral-based water treatment approaches. The rising market demand reveals that sustainable methods must form core elements of water management approaches throughout all sectors which essentially confirms the basic importance of mineral-based green water treatment chemicals.

Europe to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the green water treatment chemicals market. European green water treatment chemical consumption grows rapidly because environmental regulations tighten along with industry emphasis on sustainability. European governments actively work to safeguard marine ecosystems and boost water quality because public demand for environmentally friendly chemical alternative treatments is growing. The power generation sector comprising major industrial wastewater producers depends heavily on these chemicals because their electricity consumption grows steadily in Germany France and the UK. Green water treatment solutions receive market support because the European Union committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and made investments in sustainable water management technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic recovery trajectory has elevated clean water understanding which positions green water treatment chemicals to satisfy both environmental regulations and sustainability commitments of companies.

Green Water Treatment Chemicals Companies

The green water treatment chemicals market report comprises key manufacturers such as Kemira (Finland), Veolia (France), Ecolab (US), Kurita (Japan), Solenis (US), BASF SE (Germany), Thermax (India), Nouryon (Netherlands), SNF (France), and Green Water Treatment Solutions (UAE) among others.

Kemira (Finland) is one of the leading providers of sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries. The company serves industrial and municipal water treatment operators, and pulp & paper industry. It has 60 manufacturing sites, 246 R&D experts in 3 centres, 419 patent families, & 2,041 patents have been published by the company. It operates in two segments pulp & paper and industry & water, and it provides green water treatment chemicals under industry & water segment. The company operates in over 36 countries, and has its presence in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America & Middle, East & Africa.

Veolia (France) is one of the leading companies in ecological transformation, providing essential services in water, waste and energy management to around 113 million people with drinking water, 103 million with wastewater services, recovering 63 million metric tons of waste and producing 42 terawatt hours of energy. The company operates under three segments which are water, waste and energy and it provides green after treatment chemicals under water segment. The company also manages 3,809 drinking water production plants and operates 865 waste processing facilities. It operates at global level in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle, East & Africa.

Ecolab (US) is one of the leading global providers of green water treatment chemicals. The company has a strong international presence with operation in more than 40 industries across more than 170 countries' company operates 32 manufacturing facilities in 14 states in the U.S. Internationally, operates 68 manufacturing facilities in 38 countries. The company serves more than 3 million customers at their location. The company operates mainly under 4 segments which are global industrial, global institutional & speciality, global healthcare & life science and others, it provides scale inhibitors under global industrial segment which is further segmented into 3 subcategories which are water, food & beverage and paper. Green water treatment chemicals fall under water subsegment. Nalco is the subsidiary of Ecolab which provides water related products. Green water treatment chemicals are also being provided under this subsidiary. Its products are widely used in petrochemical, mining, urban sewage treatment, paper, and other fields. The company operates at global level with its presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan) is one of the leading global suppliers of water treatment solutions. The company has established itself as one of the market leaders in the industry, specializing in research and development, manufacturing, and sales of water treatment chemicals. The company deals in the manufacture and sale of water treatment chemicals, ultrapure water supply, manufacture and sale of water treatment equipment, soil and groundwater remediation, precision tool cleaning, and others. The company operates in two business segments, the general industry and the electronics industry. Green water treatment chemicals fall under the general industry business unit of the company. It operates globally in regions like Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Solenis (US) is among the leading providers of green water treatment chemicals in global market. Solenis is one of the leading providers of speciality chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water intensive industries. The water intensive industries include pulp and paper, institutional, industrial, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. The company has a huge product portfolio which includes broad range of water treatment products, process aids, functional additives, cleaners, disinfectants. Apart from the pulp & paper application, the company provides water treatment chemicals for the oil & gas, chemical processing, mining, bio-refining, power, influent water treatment, and other industrial applications. The company has five business units consumer solutions, industrial solutions, institutional solutions, food & beverage solutions and pool solutions, the company offers green water treatment chemicals under industrial segment. The company has 69 manufacturing facilities, located around the globe in around 130 countries in regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

