CDN Maverick Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

January 16, 2026 7:37 PM EST | Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 1,048,061 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding as defined under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company may purchase Shares under the NCIB over 12 months beginning on January 19, 2026, and ending no later than January 18, 2027. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the CSE or Canadian alternative trading systems at the prevailing market price of the Shares at the time of purchase and in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable Canadian securities laws. All Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Company will fund the purchases of Shares under the NCIB with cash on hand. The exact timing and amount of any purchases of Shares made pursuant to the NCIB will depend on market conditions and other factors. The Company has no obligation to acquire any Shares and may suspend or discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable laws and the rules of the CSE.

Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase on the CSE up to a number of Shares equal to 2% of its issued and outstanding Shares over any 30-trading-day period. Haywood Securities Inc. will conduct the NCIB transactions on behalf of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Maverick believes that the Shares have been trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect the value of the Company's business and prospects. Therefore, purchasing Shares for cancellation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value. To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Corporation currently intends to sell any shares under the NCIB. The Corporation has not repurchased any of its Shares on the CSE or otherwise in the previous 12 months.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

For further information, contact:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Suite 2150 - 555 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4N6

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder, Chairman, and Director

C: +1 778 999 2159

Simon Studer

Interim CEO and Director

Phone: 0041 44 585 24 84

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







