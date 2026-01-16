Scalelogix AI Launches Investor-Grade AI Infrastructure And Consulting Platform To Democratize Access To The Global AI Economy

MENAFN - GetNews) The proprietary system builds, licenses, and operates high-performance AI client acquisition systems for service businesses and agencies. The platform functions as a licensed backend partner that helps people own and scale businesses with minimal founder dependency.







ScaleLogix AI, an infrastructure licensing and consulting company that helps businesses and investors own intelligent AI assets, has announced the launch of its premium, investor-grade AI infrastructure platform, which builds, licenses, and operates high-performance AI client acquisition systems for service-based businesses and agency owners. Designed to address the growing gap in the global AI economy where small and medium businesses are being locked out of the technology revolution due to investment constraints, the platform democratizes access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities.

As the global AI economy continues to grow, access remains highly unequal. Fortune 500 companies continue to deploy dedicated teams and invest millions in building automated systems, while many independent businesses and agencies are unable to access these elite automation systems. ScaleLogix AI was created to make enterprise-grade AI systems accessible to business owners who want to participate in the AI economy as operators and owners but don't have the investment power of Fortune 500 companies.

With its newly launched proprietary platform, ScaleLogix AI provides budget-strapped and non-technical founders with access to the same class of AI client acquisition and operational systems, eliminating the need to build technology or navigate complex software on their own. The company functions as a licensed backend partner providing proprietary data, AI automation, AI operational systems, and revenue execution frameworks that enable business and agency owners to own and scale businesses with minimal founder dependency.

“AI is no longer theoretical; it is operational infrastructure for every modern business,” said Adam O., the Head of Development at ScaleLogix AI.“As the infrastructure architects behind the next generation of AI-powered business assets, we are excited to provide business and agency owners with ready-to-deploy AI infrastructure.”

ScaleLogix AI's investor-grade AI platform is defined by its focus on simplicity. The platform provides a complete backend that is fully built, tested, and maintained with licensed access to ScaleLogix's enriched B2B lead data infrastructure, strategic consulting, performance support, and systems oversight. It also includes proprietary AI-powered outreach and client acquisition systems, automated AI SDR, follow-up, and booking workflows, CRM, reporting, and operational backend setup, human sales execution, and ongoing technical maintenance and optimization.







ScaleLogix AI's done-for-you AI infrastructure is built for compliance, longevity, and real business valuation. The platform, designed for high-ticket B2B services ranging from $5,000 to $25,000+ in deal sizes, provides scalable, repeatable, and exit-oriented systems that allow business owners to focus on growth, strategy, and relationships rather than day-to-day execution.

“Our systems are built to create leverage by ensuring that the technology driving the next era of business is not only accessible to the biggest players but to all,” added Adam.“Every partner utilizes our Sell or Scale Method, a proprietary framework, to build long-term value.”

Beyond innovating and democratizing AI, ScaleLogix AI offers sales and lead engagement, operations and workflow automation, and analytics and business intelligence agents built to execute at human-level precision. The company also offers an AI academy to train people how to develop and deploy intelligence.

The launch of ScaleLogix's AI infrastructure platform comes at a time when the global AI economy is experiencing astronomical growth. However, the gap between AI-enabled and non-AI businesses is widening even faster. Through its integrated AI platform, ScaleLogix AI is positioning itself as the next-generation provider of AI infrastructure for businesses. The company invites business and agency owners to explore its partnership model, which offers two paths: the launch model for full-service launch and operations, and the premium model for infrastructure and equity ownership.

About ScaleLogix AI:

ScaleLogix AI is an AI infrastructure and consulting platform built by a group of venture capital partners and industry leaders with experience building AI automation systems for Fortune 500 companies. Designed to be the largest global network of AI service technology companies, ScaleLogix democratizes enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, allowing businesses to deploy sophisticated automation systems in days.

For more information, visit .