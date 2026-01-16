CALIFORNIA, USA - Gentlemen Republic, a premier manufacturer of American-made grooming essentials, announced the launch of its new Volumizing Sea Salt Spray. Designed to deliver effortless texture and a matte finish, this latest addition to their lineup of premium men's grooming products empowers men to achieve a natural, beach-inspired look with professional-level results.

The new sea salt spray for men is formulated to mimic the texturizing effects of ocean air, adding instant volume and grit without the stickiness or stiffness often associated with traditional styling products. It serves as a versatile tool for various hair types, enhancing natural waves and curls while removing excess oil for a fresh, dynamic appearance.

"We developed our Sea Salt Spray to bridge the gap between professional barber styling and daily home grooming," said Luis Reyes, Founder of Gentlemen Republic. "Modern men want products that offer versatility and a natural aesthetic. Our formula provides that coveted 'lived-in' texture while maintaining hair health, ensuring every gentleman can look his best with minimal effort."

This launch complements the brand's existing portfolio of high-performance essentials. The spray functions as an excellent standalone product for a relaxed look, or as a pre-styler to build volume before applying Gentlemen Republic's classic pomade for men. For those seeking maximum control and definition, it pairs seamlessly with the brand's Refined Gel, widely regarded as the best hair gel for men for its hard hold and flake-free finish.

Gentlemen Republic continues to support both individual consumers and the professional community. Beyond consumables, the brand is recognized for equipping mobile barbers with functional gear, such as the durable barber backpack, designed to organize and protect tools during travel.

The Volumizing Sea Salt Spray is now available for purchase online.

