From Idea To App Store In Minutes: Appy Pie Opens Beta For Its AI App Builder

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our focus was not just on helping people build apps faster, but on helping them reach real users faster,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Getting an app into TestFlight is often a major bottleneck, even for experienced teams. With this beta, we've compressed that entire journey - from concept to a testable App Store app - into minutes instead of weeks.”"Appy Pie has opened the beta of its AI App Builder, enabling users to turn ideas into fully functional apps and publish them to Apple TestFlight in as little as one minute using simple text prompts.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - January 16, 2026 - Appy Pie has announced the open beta of its Prompt-Based AI App Builder, a new platform designed to take an application from a simple idea to a TestFlight-ready iOS app in minutes. Using plain-language prompts, users can generate fully functional mobile and web applications and move directly into testing and distribution workflows without traditional development processes.

The AI App Generator is built to automate the complete application lifecycle rather than focusing only on visual design. When a user submits a prompt, the platform generates the application interface along with the backend systems required to operate the app, including data handling, authentication, workflows, and administrative controls. Once generated, the app can be tested, configured, and prepared for deployment within the same environment.

In addition to automated generation, the platform includes an AI-powered editor that allows users to refine content, layouts, and application behavior through conversational instructions. Non-technical users can make changes without touching code, while developers retain the ability to review and extend the generated application when deeper customization is required.

The AI App Builder is designed for entrepreneurs, startups, small and medium-sized businesses, educators, and product teams that need to move quickly from concept to validation. Typical use cases include rapid prototyping, internal tools, customer-facing apps, and early product launches. Beyond TestFlight, applications can be further prepared for full App Store and Google Play submissions, as well as deployed to the web, all from a unified interface.

The open beta is available immediately, giving users early access to Appy Pie's AI-driven approach to app creation, testing, and deployment. More information and beta access are available at.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and AI website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

For more information, please visit: /