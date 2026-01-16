South Cargo Latam Partners With Evertreen To Support Global Reforestation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- South Cargo has renewed its partnership with Evertreen, marking the company's second collaboration in support of global reforestation and environmental protection. Their first initiative took place in 2024, when South Cargo Latam planted 7,000 trees - a milestone that marked the beginning of their long-term commitment to sustainability and social impact.



Delivering Impact Beyond Logistics

South Cargo Latam is an NVOCC specialized in ocean and air freight services, delivering tailored solutions across global supply chains. The company believes that responsible business extends far beyond operational excellence. Their renewed partnership with Evertreen reflects a clear mission: turning their values into measurable environmental action that grows stronger over time.

Transparent, Measurable Sustainability With Evertreen's geo-tracking technology, every tree planted by South Cargo Latam is recorded with precise GPS coordinates. This allows partners, clients, and supporters to follow the growth of their forest and witness the tangible results of their environmental commitment.



A Partnership Rooted in Responsibility

“Our collaboration with Evertreen isn't just about planting trees - it's about creating real, positive impact,” the team shares.“We understand that, even indirectly, our business affects the environment. That's why we asked ourselves: How can we change this? How can we do our part and turn this into something positive?”

Evertreen is proud to welcome South Cargo Latam once again into its community of environmentally conscious partners, celebrating a collaboration driven by responsibility, vision, and a shared commitment to a greener future.

