Paris-based digital media company M & B Marketing SARL has announced expansion plans for 2026, including new podcast production capabilities and additional consumer comparison platforms. Founder Mike Lovatt outlined the growth strategy following a successful period of platform development.

M & B Marketing acquired OnTheBallBets, a UK iGaming consumer comparison platform, in February 2022. Since acquisition, the company has expanded the platform from 6 operator reviews to over 20 comprehensive evaluations, establishing it as a resource for UK consumers researching service providers in regulated industries.

"2025 was about building infrastructure and developing proprietary evaluation methodologies, like the OTBB trust index," said Lovatt. "2026 is about reaching consumers directly through new channels and expanding into additional comparison verticals."

The company has developed podcast production facilities and will launch the OnTheBallBets podcast in early 2026. Planned episodes include detailed analysis of UK service providers, analysis of bet365's bonus codes, and educational content explaining the company's evaluation frameworks. Lovatt will host the podcast alongside members of the OnTheBallBets editorial team.

M &B Marketing plans to launch additional comparison platforms in 2026, applying the evaluation methodologies developed for OnTheBallBets to new consumer sectors. The company specialises in comparison services for regulated industries where consumers benefit from transparent, quantified provider assessment.

Lovatt brings 14 years of iGaming industry experience to M & B Marketing. Prior to founding the company in 2018, he operated consumer-focused digital properties and developed expertise in affiliate marketing and content strategy. The OnTheBallBets editorial team includes Richard Smith, recognised for industry expertise having won RacingTV's Tipstar competition in 2014.

M & B Marketing SARL is registered in France under SIRET 83772930000025 and operates from Paris. The company serves primarily UK consumers through its English-language comparison platforms.

