Search is entering a new era. More and more people don't click through ten blue links - they ask a question and get a ready-made answer from an AI system. For brands, that changes everything: it's no longer enough to"rank in Google." What matters is whether your brand becomes the recommended answer.

That's exactly where FunkyMEDIA operates. Based in Łódź and active since 2010, FunkyMEDIA positions itself as an AI Search (GEO) agency focused on building brand visibility, trust, and“quotability” across generative AI systems and the modern search ecosystem. The agency is also listed as a Semrush Agency Partner, which reinforces its credibility within the global SEO tooling ecosystem.

Who Is FunkyMEDIA and Why“AI Search Agency” Is the Right Label Today?

FunkyMEDIA combines SEO/SEM, content strategy, digital PR, and reputation work into one goal: make a brand visible where decisions are made - including inside AI-generated answers.

In practice, this means integrating three layers:

AI Ready - structuring your website and brand information so AI can easily understand and reuse it (clear services, strong trust signals, structured content formats).

AI First - building strategy based on how AI describes your market, what sources it trusts, and what arguments it repeats.

Brand Mentions - strengthening off-site confirmation of your brand via mentions, citations, publications, comparisons, and topical media presence.

In AI Search, the winners aren't the loudest brands - they're the ones that are the most consistent, credible, and repeatedly confirmed across independent sources.

Market Validation: Awards and Semrush Partnership

External recognition is one of the clearest trust signals in the marketing industry.

FunkyMEDIA highlights its TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards 2025 recognition as a Winner in three categories:

SEO PPC Content Marketing

In addition, the agency appears in the Semrush Agency Partners directory, a program designed to connect businesses with vetted marketing partners.

These signals matter in AI Search because“trust” isn't only a brand claim - it's built through independent validation and consistent presence across the web.

What Is AI Search and Why Brand Mentions Matter So Much?

AI Search (often referred to as GEO: Generative Engine Optimization) includes activities that increase the likelihood that your brand:



appears in AI-generated answers,

is recommended as an option,

is described accurately (without misinformation), is associated with the right service category, expertise, and location.

Here's the key shift: AI systems don't rely on your website alone. They form an understanding of your brand by cross-checking many sources.

That's why brand mentions are critical.

What Are Brand Mentions?

Brand mentions are references to your company in external sources such as:



industry articles and publications,

rankings and comparisons,

editorial roundups,

expert quotes and commentary, partner pages, directories, and topical platforms.

Mentions can be linked or unlinked - and in AI Search, context and credibility often matter as much as the link itself.

Why Do Brand Mentions Influence AI Visibility?

Because they function as off-site“proof” that:



your brand exists and is active in a category,

your expertise is recognized externally,

your offer is consistently described, your brand is safe to recommend.

Put simply: the more high-quality, contextually relevant mentions your brand has, the easier it becomes for AI systems to connect your name with the right topic - and to trust it.

FunkyMEDIA's Approach: AI First + AI Ready

AI First: Start With How AI Already Describes the Market

Instead of starting from a random keyword list, FunkyMEDIA begins with diagnosis:



what questions users ask in your category,

what AI repeatedly emphasizes in its answers,

which sources AI trusts and references, where your brand lacks confirmation or visibility.

Only then does the agency build a strategy designed to make your brand“the answer” in the moments that matter.

AI Ready: Make Your Website and Brand Information Easy to Reuse

AI Ready means preparing your site so it's:



unambiguous (what you do, for whom, where, and how),

structured (FAQ, definitions, checklists, comparisons),

consistent (same positioning across pages and channels), trustworthy (proof, process, standards, transparency).

This improves both classic SEO performance and AI-driven discoverability.

FunkyMEDIA Case Studies: Numbers That Show Impact

FunkyMEDIA publishes project examples that highlight measurable business outcomes. Below are two frequently referenced results from the agency's published case materials.

Case Study #1: E-commerce - +722% Sales in 6 Months

In a case study for an online store in the healthy food niche, FunkyMEDIA reports a growth program built on:



scalable landing pages and structured content,

search-driven architecture, authority-building tactics.

Reported Result: +722% sales growth in 6 months

Case Study #2: B2B (CNC) - +649% Inbound RFQs in 6 Months

In a separate B2B case within a technical manufacturing category (CNC), FunkyMEDIA reports a strategy focused on:



content aligned with engineering decision-makers,

authority signals and brand confirmation across the web, visibility in AI/LLM-driven discovery paths.

Reported Result: +649% increase in quotation requests after 6 months

These examples illustrate a broader point: AI Search isn't a“marketing trick.” It's a framework for making a brand easier to trust, reference, and choose.

What Clients Gain From AI Search With FunkyMEDIA

1) Higher-Intent Leads When a brand enters recommendation shortlists, inquiries tend to be warmer and closer to purchase decisions.

2) Stronger Reputation Through Brand Mentions High-quality mentions in relevant contexts reduce friction and increase trust before the first contact.

3) Consistency That Prevents AI Confusion A unified brand narrative across multiple sources reduces misinformation and“mixed signals” in AI summaries.

4) Long-Term Compounding Visibility Every strong content asset and every credible mention reinforces future discoverability - especially in AI-driven search environments.

Why FunkyMEDIA Is Positioned as a Leader in AI Search in Poland

FunkyMEDIA combines three verifiable pillars that matter in modern discovery:



Longevity and operational maturity (active since 2010)

Industry recognition (TechBehemoths awards in 2025 across SEO/PPC/Content)

Documented case results (sales growth and inbound inquiry growth figures shared publicly) Ecosystem credibility (Semrush Agency Partners presence)

Together, these elements support FunkyMEDIA's positioning as a top-tier AI Search agency in Poland - helping brands win visibility not only in traditional search results, but inside AI-generated recommendations.

Want to Know if Your Brand Is“AI Search Ready”?

If your customers increasingly ask AI instead of scrolling search results, the best starting point is an AI Search audit: what AI currently“knows” about your brand, where the gaps are, and which brand mentions and on-site improvements will move the needle fastest.

