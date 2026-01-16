Securing Cloud Infrastructure To Advance AI Scouting Platform

MENAFN - GetNews), an AI-based football scouting platform developer, announced that it has, securing further cloud infrastructure to advance its AI technology.

Following its initial selection into the program last year, SPOIT demonstrated measurable results in AI model operations and large-scale video data processing, which led to the approval of this program extension.

Up to USD 200,000 in Cloud Resources Secured

Through the extension, SPOIT will receive:



Up to USD 100,000 in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) credits for Year 1, and Up to an additional USD 100,000 in credits for Year 2, capped at 20% of prior-year usage.

As a result, SPOIT has secured up to approximately USD 200,000 in total cloud resources. Moreover, under Google's AI-focused track and upon meeting additional eligibility requirements, the total support can be expanded up to USD 350,000, providing a strong foundation for continued technology development.

AI Scouting Technology Moves From Experimentation to Service Deployment

SPOIT's AI scouting platform analyzes match footage to deliver:



Player recognition and tracking

Performance analysis Automatic highlight generation

Because these technologies require large-scale video processing and continuous AI model training, stable and scalable cloud infrastructure is a core competitive advantage.

With the program extension, SPOIT plans to focus its newly secured resources on:



AI model training and retraining

Building pipelines for simultaneous multi-match and multi-player processing Improving player analysis accuracy and highlight generation quality

“A Platform That Expands the Possibilities of Football Through Technology”

A SPOIT representative stated:

“This extension of the Google for Startups Cloud Program marks an important turning point for SPOIT, allowing our AI technology to move beyond experimentation and into real-world service deployment. Through data and technology, we aim to build an AI scouting platform that objectively verifies players' potential.”

Technology Demo Video Released

In conjunction with this announcement, SPOIT has released a technology demo video on its official YouTube channel, showcasing the AI-based player analysis and automated highlight generation process within its scouting platform.

About SPOIT

SPOIT Co., Ltd. is a sports tech company redefining football player evaluation and scouting through AI technology. By recording and analyzing performance data from youth, amateur, and professional players, SPOIT is building an ecosystem that moves beyond subjective, experience-based evaluation toward a more objective and fair scouting environment.

With the extension of the Google for Startups Cloud Program, SPOIT plans to further enhance the maturity of its AI scouting technology and grow into a platform that delivers tangible value on the field. As player potential is recorded and validated through technology, industry attention continues to grow around SPOIT's next steps.