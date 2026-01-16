Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Launches At SHOT Show 2026


2026-01-16 06:31:39
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Winchester Bourbon officially enters the premium spirits category, debuting at the 2026 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.

Built on a legacy of craftsmanship, authenticity, and American tradition, Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey reflects the same standards of quality and precision that have defined the Winchester brand for generations. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey marks a natural extension of Winchester's heritage, bringing its values into the world of American whiskey.

Winchester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is crafted in Michigan by Ugly Dog Distillery, offering a flavor profile designed to appeal to both seasoned bourbon enthusiasts and new whiskey drinkers alike. The bourbon portfolio will make its first public appearance at SHOT Show 2026, where attendees can learn more about the bourbon and the brand's story.

Media and trade partners are invited to visit Winchester Bourbon throughout SHOT Show week at Booth #11831

For tasting appointments or press inquiries, please contact:

MENAFN16012026003118003196ID1110609304



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search