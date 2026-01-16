Coherent Launches Axioviewtm Imaging Fiber Assemblies For OCT And Multimodal Medical Catheters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of AxioViewTM imaging fiber assemblies, designed for optical coherence tomography (OCT), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and multimodal catheter-based imaging systems. AxioViewTM will debut this month at Photonics West.

Engineered for cardiovascular, neurovascular, and gastrointestinal applications, AxioViewTM imaging fiber assemblies enable high-resolution, minimally invasive imaging while meeting the demanding integration and manufacturing requirements of advanced medical catheter platforms. The product supports medical OEMs in accelerating development timelines while maintaining consistent optical performance from prototypes through high-volume production.

“As imaging technologies move deeper into catheter-based and minimally invasive procedures, reliability, scalability, and regulatory readiness are critical,” said Dr. Stefan Ruppik, Global Vice President & General Manager CO2 & Fiber Lasers Business Unit at Coherent Corp.“AxioViewTM combines our specialty fiber expertise, vertically integrated manufacturing, and ISO 13485-certified production to help customers to market faster.”

AxioViewTM imaging fiber assembly features specialty fiber designs optimized for OCT and NIRS imaging, catheter-ready assembly options including ball tip, side-fire, and chisel distal geometries, vertically integrated manufacturing for consistent performance and supply assurance, and ISO 13485-certified production that supports regulatory and qualification requirements.

The launch of Coherent AxioViewTM strengthens our position in the growing medical photonics market, driven by image-guided procedures, aging populations, and the shift toward minimally invasive care. AxioViewTM imaging fiber assemblies are available now for customer evaluation. Attendees can learn more at Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco.

