First Western Trust Expands Arts Investment With Landmark Digital Installation In Boulder

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2004, First Western Trust has remained deeply committed to building strong, vibrant communities through philanthropy, economic investment, and cultural enrichment. Nowhere is this more apparent than in its long-standing support for the arts, a core pillar of the bank's identity and a reflection of its mission to be more than a financial institution, but a partner in community well-being.

In Boulder, this commitment has recently come to life in a truly innovative way with the unveiling of Adularia, an original, one-of-a-kind digital art commission by First Western created by local artist Chris Coleman. Installed in First Western Trust's newly updated Boulder office, Adularia is more than a visual statement. It is a thoughtful, immersive experience, rooted in the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

A Tradition of Supporting the Arts

Since 2006, First Western Trust has actively supported nonprofits and arts organizations throughout Boulder and the greater Western U.S. Headquartered in Colorado, the bank has spent the past two decades building a distinguished art collection, curated by Simon Zalkind, that highlights contemporary artists with deep ties to the region.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Scott Wylie, along with President and COO Julie Courkamp, have long championed the idea that art should play a central role in the experience of the bank, not just for clients, but for associates and the broader community.

“Our goal is to animate our spaces,” says Courkamp.“We wanted to try something completely new with this digital commission, something bold and connected to Boulder.”