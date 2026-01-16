Meetmonk Signs Strategic Memorandum Of Understanding With Chair Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chair Capital announces that MeetMonk has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic funding partnership. The MOU provides a clear roadmap for deliverables and investment capital, positioning MeetMonk for accelerated growth as it scales its AI-powered real-time translation technology across enterprise and government markets worldwide.

MeetMonk delivers a cloud-based, AI-powered real-time translation platform that enables seamless voice, text, and video interpretation in over 85 languages. The platform features advanced capabilities including gender recognition, sentiment matching, and contextual translation, making it ideal for high-stakes applications in manufacturing, healthcare, legal, entertainment, and government sectors.

MeetMonk's technology has already powered multilingual communication at landmark global events, including enabling simultaneous interpretation for officials from 20 countries at the P20 G20 Summit in Brazil and facilitating communication between members of The Organization of American States (OAS) at the US Congress.

Richard Armour, Chief Investment Officer at Chair Capital, commented:

"MeetMonk is a prime example of the type of high-potential business we look to support. Their AI translation technology sits squarely at the intersection of digital infrastructure and transformative AI applications, two of our core investment focus areas. The MOU we've signed establishes clear milestones and provides the structure needed to attract additional investment. MeetMonk's proven track record with government bodies and global institutions demonstrates both the scalability and strategic importance of their solution. We're excited to support their growth journey."

Brahmanshu Mishra, Founder and CEO of MeetMonk, added:

"Our partnership with Chair Capital validates the massive global appetite for 'sovereign-grade' AI infrastructure. Having successfully proven our proprietary, non-API-dependent stack in high-stakes environments like the US Congress, the G20 summit, and large scale state-wide deployment in India, we have proved the capabilities of the technology. We have a significant pipeline of sovereign and enterprise interests across three continents that are effectively 'waitlisted' for our next release that is scheduled to come out shortly. We want to capitalize our delivery teams and this MoU creates the necessary bridge to activate these high-value contracts into a permanent, multi-year subscription engine. This MOU reinforces our vision of elevating human connections by eliminating language barriers. We are excited about funding the ignition for a global rollout."

About Chair Capital

Chair Capital is a specialist investment firm with £2.1 billion in committed capital, operating from London and Dubai. The firm focuses exclusively on the critical convergence of energy transition, data infrastructure, and AI technologies. Chair Capital invests £10M to £500M in companies building the critical infrastructure for tomorrow's digital and sustainable economy. Through its comprehensive Investment Architecture, Chair Capital structures funding deployment around critical business milestones, de-risking the investment journey and positioning portfolio companies for premium valuations.

About MeetMonk

MeetMonk is an AI-powered real-time translation platform that enables seamless voice, text, and video interpretation across more than 85 languages. Trusted by governments, enterprises, and institutions worldwide, MeetMonk's technology has powered multilingual communication at global events including the P20 G20 Summit in Brazil, LegisTech at the US Congress, and parliamentary proceedings in Chile. The platform serves diverse sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, legal, entertainment, and government, delivering lightning-fast, accurate translations that elevate human connection across language barriers.