Michael Harrington Highlights Quantcore 5.0 Deployment As VMA Community Updates AI Analysis Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VMA Community announced the launch of a next-generation AI analysis support system, with Michael Harrington highlighting the expanded role of QuantCore 5.0 in platform-wide analytical support.

Seattle, WA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMA Community announced the deployment of QuantCore 5.0 as part of its existing AI analysis infrastructure. The system is currently applied to support data organization, analytical structure, and market information interpretation across the platform.

According to the company, the AI analysis support system is designed to improve how market data is processed and reviewed within defined analytical workflows. The system focuses on organizing large volumes of information into consistent analytical structures, allowing clearer observation of data relationships and market conditions.

QuantCore 5.0 operates as an integrated analysis support system that combines data aggregation, contextual analysis, and structured presentation. By consolidating multiple analytical functions within a single framework, the system supports consistency in how market information is reviewed and interpreted across platform usage.

VMA Community emphasized that QuantCore 5.0 functions strictly as an analytical support tool. The system does not provide automated trading, investment execution, or outcome-based recommendations. Its application is limited to analytical support, data organization, and information clarity within the platform's current operating framework.

Michael Harrington stated that the deployment of QuantCore 5.0 reflects the platform's existing approach to analytical system design. He noted that clearly defined analytical tools support transparency and consistency when working with complex market data.

The company also noted that QuantCore 5.0 is applied within established internal review and oversight processes. System usage is subject to technical controls intended to maintain analytical stability, transparency, and consistent application across platform operations.

VMA Community stated that QuantCore 5.0 currently serves as a core component of its AI analysis infrastructure, supporting analytical stability, transparency, and consistency within the platform.





VMA Community is a platform focused on structured market analysis support and responsible use of analytical technologies. Through systems such as QuantCore 5.0, the organization provides tools designed to assist with data organization, analytical clarity, and market information interpretation within clearly defined usage frameworks.

