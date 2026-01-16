Bitcoin Miner Riot Boosts AI & HPC Growth With Texas Land Purchase

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Riot Platforms Expands Into Data Centers with Bitcoin Sales and Texas Land Acquisition

Riot Platforms, a leading Bitcoin mining company, announced a strategic shift toward expanding its data infrastructure, leading to a significant sale of Bitcoin holdings and the acquisition of a new Texas property. The move underscores the company's pivot from pure mining operations to broader data center development, including applications for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.



Riot sold approximately 1,080 Bitcoin to fund a $96 million land purchase in Rockdale, Texas.

The company signed a ten-year lease agreement with AMD to deploy 25 MW of data center capacity.

Shares surged over 11% on the Nasdaq following the announcement, reaching $18.80. This development positions Riot as a prominent data center developer amid industry-wide shifts toward AI infrastructure.

Riot's Strategic Expansion into Data Center Development

Following a significant sale of about 1,818 Bitcoin in December, Riot Platforms disclosed the sale of roughly 1,080 Bitcoin to fund a large-scale land acquisition in Rockdale, Texas. The $96 million deal involves 200 acres of land, positioning Riot to expand its physical infrastructure and explore new revenue streams. The company also entered into a lease agreement with semiconductor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices, securing an initial 25 MW of data center capacity to support its evolving operations.

Riot CEO Jason Les emphasized that this venture cements the company's transformation into a leading data center developer, less than a year after initiating asset evaluations focused on AI and HPC. The ten-year lease is projected to generate around $311 million in revenue, with potential to reach $1 billion through subsequent extensions. Following the news, Riot's stock rose markedly to $18.80, reflecting growing investor optimism.

This strategic shift aligns with recent industry trends, as other firms like CleanSpark have announced additional Texas acquisitions for AI-friendly data centers. CleanSpark, for example, is set to develop a 300 MW facility in Brazoria County, dedicated to AI and HPC workloads. Other notable companies - including Mara, Core Scientific, Hut 8, and TeraWulf - are also diversifying assets to adapt to increasing Bitcoin mining difficulty and growth in infrastructure demand.

As crypto entities increasingly invest in data center infrastructure beyond Bitcoin mining, the industry appears poised for further expansion into AI-driven applications, signaling an evolving landscape that balances blockchain technology with high-performance computing needs.

