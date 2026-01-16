Seychelles: President Herminie Calls For Integrated Global Action On Water And Ocean Resilience At Blue Forum, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026

The President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has reaffirmed Seychelles' global leadership in climate and ocean governance as Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the Blue Forum, held on the margins of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

Delivering the keynote address at the Forum's inauguration on Thursday 15th January, President Herminie issued a strong call for collective global action, urging governments, financiers, and innovators to work together through cooperation, innovation, and sustained investment to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable water and ocean systems.

The President underscored that water-freshwater, coastal, and ocean systems alike-has become one of the world's most critical and vulnerable natural resources, underpinning food security, energy production, trade, livelihoods, and ecosystems. He cautioned that decades of fragmented governance, where land, water, and ocean systems have been planned and financed in isolation, have weakened global resilience and increased exposure to climate and economic shocks.

“As climate impacts intensify, resilience cannot be built in silos,” President Herminie stated, emphasizing the urgent need for integrated, systems-based 'source-to-sea' management that recognises the interdependence of terrestrial, freshwater, coastal, and marine environments.

Speaking from the perspective of a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), the President highlighted Seychelles' unique vulnerabilities, while positioning the country as a practical global leader in climate action and the Blue Economy. He outlined Seychelles' achievements, including the designation of over 30 per cent of its ocean territory as marine protected areas, surpassing global biodiversity targets, and the implementation of marine spatial planning, sustainable fisheries management, and coastal protection initiatives.

President Herminie also drew attention to the recent severe drought experienced by Seychelles, using it as a stark illustration of the interconnected challenges of climate change, water security, and ocean health. He stressed that addressing these risks requires innovative financing mechanisms, cross-sectoral policy alignment, and the strategic use of digital technologies to strengthen adaptation and resilience.

The President expressed appreciation for Seychelles' strong international partnerships, notably with India, China, and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the UAE's recent support for desalination projects that have significantly enhanced Seychelles' drought resilience and water security.

Concluding his address, President Herminie reaffirmed Seychelles' readiness to collaborate globally, share lessons learned, and advocate for aligned policies, scaled and predictable financing, and technological advancement to safeguard water and ocean systems.

President Herminie is attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure; the Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Energy and Natural Resources, Ms. Marie-May Jeremie; the Minister for Investment and Industries, Ms. Geralda Desaubin; and the Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Gervais Moumou.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.