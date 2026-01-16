Data Shows Growth In Ethereum Wallets

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Data shows that Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) activity has picked up significantly in recent months, driven by a surge in new wallets related to the cryptocurrency.

Information on Ethereum's month-over-month activity shows a big spike in the "new cohort," a metric that tracks new wallets making their first recorded interaction on the blockchain.

The data suggests that a growing number of people are interacting with the Ethereum network for the first time.

Analysts say a rise in new Ethereum wallets shows growing and broadening interest in the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Speculation is that interest in Ethereum and its blockchain are growing due to the steady rise in decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins.

The increase in new wallets also comes as Ethereum's price stabilizes around the $3,300 U.S. level after a sharp decline to end 2025.

Analysts caution, however, that an increase in activity doesn't guarantee higher prices for Ethereum. It does point to healthier network engagement.

The key question to be answered in coming weeks and months is whether the new users stick around, say analysts.

Ethereum's price remains below the all-time high it reached last August of just below $5,000 U.S. per token.